CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Ty Gordon had 21 points as Nicholls State beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86-75 on Wednesday night.

Latrell Jones had 19 points for Nicholls State (20-10, 12-4 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added 15 points and seven assists. Pierce Spencer had 12 points.

De’Lazarus Keys had 17 points for the Islanders (19-11, 8-8). Isaac Mushila added 13 points. Terrion Murdix had 10 points.

The Colonels remain undefeated in three games against the Islanders this season. Most recently, Nicholls State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83-80 on Feb. 12.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com