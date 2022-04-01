TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grace Community School announced that Eddie Francis will lead the Grace Cougar Men’s Basketball Program as well as athletic director.

Head of School at Grace Academy said that Francis has an outstanding reputation “for excellence and godly character in the East Texas community.”

“We are thrilled to see that he will be bringing his love for the Lord and care for students to the Grace school family,” Ferguson said.

“Coach Francis’ record as a basketball coach is legendary in East Texas. Additionally, his reputation in TAPPS is unsurpassed,” said Joseph Walker, Ed.D., Athletic Director at Grace Community School. “He is respected statewide in our organization and known as an excellent coach and administrator. I’m excited to have the chance to work with him.”

Francis brings experience with him after spending more than 25 years as a basketball coach and athletic director.

“During that time, Coach Francis led his basketball teams to the TAPPS Final Four. He has been honored with multiple awards including Edd Burleson Leadership Award/TAPPS 5A Male Coach of the Year, District Basketball Coach of the Year, selected to coach the Azalea All-Star Basketball Game and selected by peers to coach TAPPS North All-Star Basketball Team,” according to a press release.

“I’m excited to join the Grace Community family! I look forward to impacting the lives of our student-athletes while helping them grow into the next generation of Christian leaders. I’m also excited to raise the level of excellence for Cougar Basketball and make it one of the top programs in Texas,” said Coach Eddie Francis, Varsity Men’s Basketball Coach and Associate Athletic Director at Grace Community School. “I truly appreciate the trust that Dr. Ferguson and Dr. Walker have shown in me and I look forward to working with the talented players and coaches at Grace in our pursuit to make the Grace Community Athletics Program the best it can be.”

Coach Francis received his master’s degree from the University of Texas at Tyler in educational administration and his bachelor’s degree from Jarvis Christian College. He and his wife, Misty, have two sons, Aston and Logan.