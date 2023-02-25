TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Carte’Are Gordon had 17 points in Grambling’s 69-55 win over Florida A&M on Saturday night.

Gordon added five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (19-8, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jourdan Smith added 15 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Shawndarius Cowart recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Tigers.

The Rattlers (7-20, 5-11) were led by Jordan Chatman, who posted 11 points and nine rebounds. Noah Meren added 11 points for Florida A&M. In addition, Jaylen Bates finished with six points and two blocks.

