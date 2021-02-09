Grambling St. 67, Alcorn St. 62

Tra’Michael Moton scored a team-high 14 points, added five assists and led Grambling State to a 67-62 road victory over Alcorn State on Monday.

Moton shot 4 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 12 from the free throw line as the Tigers (9-8, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic) extended their season-long winning streak to four games.

Grambling State’s defense held the Braves (3-9, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic) to 37.7-percent shooting, lifting the Tigers to their seventh win in the last eight games in the series.

Troymain Crosby led Alcorn State with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams play their next games on Saturday, with the Tigers hosting Texas Southern and the Braves visiting Mississippi Valley State.