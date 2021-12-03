Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

GRANADA, Spain (AP)Substitute Santiago Arias scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alaves in the Spanish league on Friday.

Arias struck the winner with four minutes remaining, shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alaves into his own net with a poor clearance attempt.

Granada had gone ahead in the 14th from a goal by Antonio Puertas.

Granada coach Robert Moreno missed the game to serve the second of a two-game suspension for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid three rounds ago. His team rose above Alaves into 15th place.

Alaves, in 16th, is two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the round.

