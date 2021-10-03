Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CARSON, Calif. (AP)Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Trafico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night.

Victor Vazquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman – who had charged off his line – before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.

The Galaxy (11-11-6) are winless in nine straight games dating to a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United on Aug. 14.

Mamadou ”Mbacke” Fall opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when he headed home a corner kick by Eduard Atuesta.

LAFC (9-12-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51