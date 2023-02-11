ABILENE, Texas (AP)Qua Grant had 21 points in Sam Houston’s 77-62 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Grant also had five rebounds and three steals for the Bearkats (18-6, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Huefner scored 15 points while going 3 of 6 and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds. Donte Powers shot 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (13-12, 5-7) were led in scoring by Joe Pleasant, who finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Damien Daniels and Immanuel Allen recorded 11 points apiece.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Sam Houston hosts UT Arlington while Abilene Christian visits New Mexico State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.