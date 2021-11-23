Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past Defiance 99-47

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Dae Dae Grant had 16 points to lead six Miami (Ohio) players in double figures as the RedHawks romped past Defiance 99-47 on Tuesday night.

Precious Ayah, Mekhi Lairy and Kamari Williams added 13 points apiece for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands chipped in 10 points. Lairy also had eight assists, while Williams posted eight rebounds.

Marell Jordan had 20 points for the Yellow Jackets.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51