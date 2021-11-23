Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past Defiance 99-47

OXFORD, Ohio (AP)Dae Dae Grant had 16 points to lead six Miami (Ohio) players in double figures as the RedHawks romped past Defiance 99-47 on Tuesday night.

Precious Ayah, Mekhi Lairy and Kamari Williams added 13 points apiece for the RedHawks. Isaiah Coleman-Lands chipped in 10 points. Lairy also had eight assists, while Williams posted eight rebounds.

Marell Jordan had 20 points for the Yellow Jackets.

