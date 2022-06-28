CLEVELAND (AP)Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Gary Sanchez had four RBIs to help the Minnesota Twins stretch their lead in the AL Central with an 11-1 blowout of the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Sanchez hit a three-run homer in the second inning off Triston McKenzie (4-6). Nick Gordon and Carlos Correa added two-run homers for Minnesota, now three games up on Cleveland. The teams will play four more times this week.

The Guardians have lost five straight.

Gray (4-1) gave up just three singles and struck out three.

YANKEES 9, ATHLETICS 5

NEW YORK (AP) – Josh Donaldson hit a go-ahead two-run double during a six-run sixth inning and New York beat Oakland.

The Yankees took advantage of two catcher’s interference calls, a hit batter and a walk to spark their rally. Donaldson lined an 0-2 fastball from A.J. Puk (1-1) into left field for a 6-5 lead.

New York won after trailing for the 23rd time this season and improved its majors-best record to 54-20.

Evis Andrus hit a three-run double for Oakland in the third.

Albert Abreu (1-0) struck out four in 2 1/3 hitless innings.

ROCKIES 4, DODGERS 0

DENVER (AP) – Chad Kuhl pitched a three-hitter for his first career shutout and Colorado beat Los Angeles.

Jose Iglesias hit a two-run homer and the Rockies handed Tyler Anderson (8-1) his first loss in 12 starts and two relief appearances this season. Kris Bryant went 1 for 4 in his return to the lineup after missing more than a month with a lower back strain.

Kuhl (5-5) was sharp after giving up 11 runs over 14 1/3 innings in his previous three starts. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in the longest outing of his career.

It was the 27th individual shutout in the history of hitter-friendly Coors Field.

CARDINALS 9, MARLINS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings as St. Louis beat Miami.

Yepez drove in five runs. Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Wainwright (6-5) scattered seven hits through his first five innings. He retired the final seven batters he faced and struck out nine.

Marlins starter Pablo Lopez (5-4) gave up five runs in five innings.

ANGELS 4, WHITE SOX 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak Los Angeles rallied past Chicago.

Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have won two straight home games for the first time in nearly five weeks. This one came just after nine players and coaches were suspended for their roles in a brawl with Seattle on Sunday.

Syndergaard (5-6) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out seven. Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Ward’s two-run double off the wall in right-center off Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) was just beyond the reach of center fielder Luis Robert.

BLUE JAYS 7, RED SOX 2

TORONTO (AP) – Kevin Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and Toronto halted Boston’s seven-game winning streak.

Guerrero hit a two-run home run, his 18th of the season, Matt Chapman also hit a two-run blast and George Springer added a solo shot.

Gausman (6-6) allowed four hits and walked two.

Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold (0-1) allowed seven runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2

WASHINGTON (AP) – Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh.

Luis Garcia had three hits for the Nationals, who’ve won five of seven.

Top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first homer of the season for Pittsburgh.

Pirates reliever Chris Stratton (4-4) was an out away from working around Garcia’s leadoff double in the eighth when Franco launched a first-pitch slider to left-center, giving the Nationals their first lead of the night.

Carl Edwards Jr. (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings, and Kyle Finnegan handled the ninth for his first save.

RANGERS 10, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Mitch Garver hit a two-run homer, Kole Calhoun also drove in two runs and Texas beat Kansas City.

Martin Perez (6-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in six innings.

Kris Bubic (1-5) gave up seven runs, five earned, in 4 2/3 innings.

ORIOLES 9, MARINERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Tyler Wells pitched five nearly perfect innings, Adley Rutschman launched one of Baltimore’s five home runs and the Orioles held Seattle to three hits.

Wells (6-4) was perfect until allowing Cal Raleigh’s homer with two outs in the fifth. He retired the next batter before handing off to the bullpen, finishing with three strikeouts on 63 pitches.

Joey Krehbiel and Keegan Akin combined to close out Baltimore’s gem. Akin got his first save with 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

George Kirby (2-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits, including four homers, over four innings. Mariners starters had gone a franchise-record 24 consecutive games without giving up four runs.

Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle hit back-to-back homers in the third, and Anthony Santander and Austin Hays clubbed consecutive drives in the fourth. Jorge Mateo added a solo shot in the sixth.

