FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Aaron Gray recorded 30 points, including four in overtime, as Niagara beat Fairfield 77-69 in overtime on Friday night.

Gray added five rebounds for the Purple Eagles (9-5). Noah Thomasson scored 21 points while shooting 10 for 25 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Joe Kasperzyk shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding three steals.

Supreme Cook led the Stags (6-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Caleb Fields added 17 points for Fairfield. Allan Jeanne-Rose also had nine points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Up next for Niagara is a matchup Sunday with Manhattan on the road. Fairfield visits Iona on Friday.

