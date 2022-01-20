Green carries New Orleans past SE Louisiana 78-72

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Troy Green tallied 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead New Orleans to a 78-72 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.

Derek St. Hilaire had 19 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (9-8, 4-1 Southland Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Simeon Kirkland added 14 points. Tyson Jackson had 11 points.

Gus Okafor had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (9-10, 4-1), whose five-game winning streak ended. Joe Kasperzyk added 14 points. Jalyn Hinton had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

