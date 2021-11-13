Green throws for 3 TDs, Columbia beats Brown 23-17

NEW YORK (AP)Joe Green threw for three touchdowns and Columbia beat Brown 23-17 on Saturday in a game delayed an hour due to rain.

Columbia (6-3, 3-3 Ivy League) clinched its third winning season in the last four years.

Green was 12-of-22 passing for 176 yards and Ryan Young totaled 126 all-purpose yards – 60 receiving and 66 rushing.

Columbia tied it at 14 when Green scrambled to his right and found Young down the sidelines for a 60-yard touchdown. Alex Felkins’ 42-yard field goal early in the fourth gave Columbia a two-possession lead.

The Columbia defense held Brown, averaging 30.9 points per game, to a season low for points and passing yards. Columbia forced three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception, and compiled its second highest tackles-for-loss on the year with 12.

EJ Perry’s streak of 16 straight games with a passing touchdown came to an end for Brown (2-7, 1-5). He completed 22 of 35 attempts for 224 yards with one interception.

