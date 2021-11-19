Griezmann has ban cut, can face AC Milan in Champions League

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NYON, Switzerland (AP)Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann was cleared to play against AC Milan in the Champions League when a two-game ban was halved on appeal on Friday.

UEFA saidits appeal body upheld Atletico’s request that Griezmann serve only the mandatory one-match ban for his red card in a 3-2 loss against Liverpool last month.

Griezmann was sent off in Madrid, after scoring twice, for striking Roberto Firmino’s head with a raised boot while stretching for the ball. He missed Atletico’s 2-0 loss in the return game at Liverpool.

Atletico hosts Milan on Wednesday in third place in the group, trailing Porto by one point with two rounds left. Last-placed Milan can also still advance to the knockout rounds.

Liverpool, which hosts Porto, is already sure to advance as group winner.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51