Grigsby scores 30 to lift Seattle past Idaho St. 77-51

SEATTLE (AP) — Riley Grigsby had a career-high 30 points as Seattle routed Idaho State 77-51 on Sunday.

Cameron Tyson had 18 points for Seattle (2-1). Kobe Williamson added three blocks.

Brayden Parker had 15 points for the Bengals (1-2). Robert Ford III added eight rebounds.

Tarik Cool, whose 15 points per game heading into the matchup led the Bengals, was held to only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

