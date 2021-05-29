Grossman’s 2-run HR rallies Tigers past Yankees, 3-2 in 10

DETROIT (AP)Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The Yankees took the lead in the top of the inning when automatic runner Aaron Judge came home from third on a passed ball. Justin Wilson (1-1) retired the first two Detroit batters in the bottom half, but on a full count, Grossman sent a high drive that cleared the fence in left field.

Rougned Odor homered and had four hits for the Yankees, who dropped a bizarre game that also included a three-ball walk for New York hitter Gio Urshela.

Bryan Garcia (1-1) won in relief for Detroit.

Each starting pitcher – Gerrit Cole for New York and Casey Mize for Detroit – was a former No. 1 overall draft pick. Mize, the top pick in the 2018 draft, allowed a run and five hits in five innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

Cole was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in 2011. He allowed a run and six hits in six innings.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Jed Lowrie scored the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning after left fielder Justin Upton bobbled Matt Chapman’s single, Bob Melvin tied the Oakland record for managerial wins and the Athletics beat Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.

Ohtani walked Lowrie on four pitches leading off the seventh and then walked Mitch Moreland. Chapman followed with a soft single to left that Upton struggled to pick up, allowing Lowrie to score easily. Seth Brown added an RBI single.

Elvis Andrus had two hits to help the A’s to their third straight win.

Ohtani (1-1) allowed three earned runs and three hits but had control problems late. He walked four and hit Mark Canha with a pitch.

The win was Melvin’s 708th as A’s manager, tying him with current White Sox skipper Tony La Russa for most in Oakland history. Connie Mack owns the franchise record with 3,582 victories.

Yusmeiro Petit (7-0) retired four batters to win. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

GIANTS 8, DODGERS 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat Los Angeles.

Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-all.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a go-ahead single in 10th off Kenley Jansen (0-2). Evan Longoria added a two-run double.

Tyler Rogers (1-0) got the win despite giving up Barnes’ homer. Jarlin Garcia got his first save since he was a Marlins minor leaguer in 2011.

Buster Posey hit a three-run homer in the eighth that gave the Giants a 5-2 lead.

Three times the Giants had a lead and three times the Dodger tied it. In the end, the Giants wound up with their first win over their NL West rivals in five tries this season.

CUBS 1, REDS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Bote homered leading off the fifth to spoil Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez’s major league debut. The Cubs managed just three hits and won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Alzolay (3-4) threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings and gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three. Craig Kimbrel earned his 12th save in 14 chances.

Nick Castellanos singled twice, extending the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 14 games.

Gutierrez (0-1) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits. He struck out three and walked two.

BLUE JAYS 11, INDIANS 2, 7 INNINGS

CLEVELAND (AP) – Hyun Jin Ryu regained his control after a rough first inning battling strong winds and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Joe Panik drove in three runs apiece, leading Toronto over Cleveland in a game called in the bottom of the seventh.

The game was played in winds gusting to 45 mph throughout, and a steady, blowing rain made conditions miserable.

Panik had four hits and Santiago Espinal also had three RBIs for the Blue Jays.

Eli Morgan (0-1) may remember his major league debut more for the lousy weather than anything else.

Ryu (5-2) allowed two runs – both in the first – and four hits in five innings. He walked two in the opening inning after not allowing more than one walk in any of his first nine starts in 2021.

RED SOX 5, MARLINS 2, 5 1/2 INNINGS

BOSTON (AP) – Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, J.D. Martinez drove in two runs with a double and Boston beat Miami in a game called after 5 1/2 innings because of rain.

Adam Ottavino slogged through a soggy top of the sixth before umpires suspended play. After a delay of 1 hour, 25 minutes, the game was called, with Ottavino getting his second save.

Martin Perez (3-2) pitched five innings and got the win, holding Miami to two runs on five hits and struck out four.

Rookie Cody Poteet (2-1) took his first loss. Poteet pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on four hits and two walks. Poteet also struck out six.

Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run homer for the Marlins.

ROYALS 8, TWINS 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic had another strong start and Kansas City beat Minnesota.

Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City’s offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Bubic (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

Randy Dobnak (1-4) struggled in his second start for Minnesota, giving up six runs and nine hits in six innings. Mitch Garver hit his eighth homer of the season for the Twins, who had their four-game winning streak end.

MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Lewis doubled and scored Seattle’s first run, then hit a two-run opposite-field homer an inning later that proved to be the difference in the Mariners’ win over Texas, the 10th straight road loss for the Rangers.

Seattle has followed up a six-game losing streak by winning four of five.

The Rangers 10-game road losing streak is their longest since 2014. They haven’t won away from Arlington since May 6 at Minnesota.

Lyles (2-4) settled down after Lewis’ home run and retired nine of the final 11 he faced, including five of his eight strikeouts.

Justus Sheffield (4-4) allowed six hits and struck out one. Erik Swanson earned his first save.

PADRES 10, ASTROS 3, 11 INNINGS

HOUSTON (AP) – Fernando Tatis Jr. and Tommy Pham homered, then each had an RBI in a seven-run 11th inning that sent San Diego past Houston.

The Padres improved to an MLB-best 7-0 in interleague play this season. The Astros have lost five of six overall.

Pham’s homer came in the third inning and Tatis tied it at 2-all with his solo shot in the eighth.

Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Astros. Brooks Raley (2-3) took the loss.

Mark Melancon (1-0) was credited with the win. He also got a blown save, his first of the season after converting his first 17 opportunities.

CARDINALS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 6

PHOENIX (AP) – Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run homer for the second straight night, Nolan Arenado added a solo shot and St. Louis dealt Arizona its 12th straight loss.

The Cardinals never trailed, jumping to a 4-0 lead in the first. Paul Goldschmidt had a sacrifice fly, Yadier Molina added an RBI double and O’Neill’s homer easily cleared the left field wall.

Jake Woodford (1-0) earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while striking out six. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo gave up three runs over 4 1/3 innings. He walked six, gave up five hits and struck out three.

Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner (4-5) struggled from the outset, walking the first two batters and giving up four runs in the first . He made it just four innings, giving up seven runs, including six earned on five hits and four walks. He struck out four.

