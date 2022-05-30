CLEVELAND (AP)The Cleveland Guardians traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday for cash.

Chang had been designated for assignment last week.

Once a promising prospect for Cleveland, the 26-year-old Chang played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. He also missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 list.

Chang batted .228 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 89 games for Cleveland in 2021. His strong finish – seven homers and 25 RBIs – in the final three months put him in position to win a utility job this season.

However, Owen Miller’s strong spring training pushed Chang aside and now he’ll get a fresh start with the Pirates.

Chang batted .208 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 131 games over four seasons with Cleveland.

—

