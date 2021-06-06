Red Sox beat Yankees 5-3 for MLB-leading 20th comeback win

NEW YORK (AP)Kike Hernandez snapped an 0-for-27 skid with a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox completed their major league-best 20th come-from-behind victory, beating the New York Yankees 5-3 Saturday night.

Hernandez got his first RBI since May 20 by roping a two-out fastball from Chad Green (0-4) to the wall in left, scoring Rafael Devers from first.

Christian Vazquez scored Hernandez a batter later with a grounder that skipped over the first-base bag, and Bobby Dalbec followed with a two-run homer.

Former Yankees minor leaguer Garrett Whitlock (1-1) was credited with his first major league win. Closer Matt Barnes earned his 14th save.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer for New York and added a sacrifice fly.

GIANTS 4, CUBS 3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Unbeaten Kevin Gausman struck out 10 in seven innings, Alex Dickerson homered for the second consecutive game and San Francisco beat Chicago.

San Francisco won its third straight over the Cubs. The Giants have won nine of 11 overall and are a majors-best 37-21.

Patrick Wisdom hit his fifth home run in 12 games for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped three straight.

Gausman (7-0) allowed two hits and a pair of unearned runs, lowering his ERA to 1.27, for his first victory in four career appearances against the Cubs.

Kohl Stewart (1-1) allowed seven hits and three runs in 3 2/3 innings.

BRAVES 6, DODGERS 4

ATLANTA (AP) – Ozzie Albies drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run third inning off Clayton Kershaw, Abraham Almonte got a pinch-hit homer off Blake Treinen in the seventh, and Atlanta topped Los Angeles.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-2) didn’t allow a hit until Cody Bellinger had the first of four consecutive singles to begin the fourth. Morton gave up four hits, four runs – two earned – with one walk and five strikeouts in five innings.

Kershaw (7-5) allowed five runs, eight hits and one walk and striking out nine in six innings.

Will Smith earned his 10th save in 10 chances by striking out the side in the ninth.

Los Angeles, which dropped to 34-24, had won three of four and 16 of 22. The Braves, who had lost five of seven, improved to 27-29.

METS 4, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jacob deGrom kept up his dominance of major league hitters, striking out 11 over seven innings and pitching New York past San Diego.

Francisco Lindor homered and doubled to back the latest brilliant performance by deGrom (5-2). The Mets ended San Diego’s team-record 12-game home winning streak that began a month ago on May 5.

DeGrom allowed just three hits and walked one. His only downfall: He went 0 for 3 at the plate, lowering his batting average to a still-lofty .391.

Joe Musgrove (4-5) struck out 10 in five-plus innings. He gave up three runs on eight hits.

BLUE JAYS 6, ASTROS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Joe Panik homered, and Toronto beat Houston.

Panik’s tiebreaking three-run shot off Jose Urquidy gave Toronto a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning. Guerrero connected in the fifth, sending a two-run drive deep to left for his 18th homer.

Guerrero finished with three hits, raising his batting average to .338.

Ross Stripling pitched five innings of one-run ball for the Blue Jays, who improved to 3-1 at their temporary home in Buffalo. Stripling (2-3) allowed seven hits, struck out four and walked one.

Carlos Correa had three hits and Myles Straw drove in two runs for the Astros.

Urquidy (4-3) was tagged for a season-high six runs in 4 1/3 innings. He allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his previous nine starts this season.

RAYS 3, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Rich Hill pitched another five scoreless innings as Tampa Bay blanked Texas.

The 41-year-old Hill (5-2) struck out three and allowed two hits while throwing 59 pitches. Diego Castillo, the fourth Rays reliever, struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances and to cap the team’s fifth shutout victory this season. Texas, which had four hits, was held scoreless for the seventh time.

Austin Meadows had a two-run single off Kolby Allard (1-2). Manuel Margot hit a solo homer in the eighth for the AL-leading Rays (37-23).

INDIANS 10, ORIOLES 4

BALTIMORE (AP) – Cesar Hernandez and Harold Ramirez homered off Baltimore ace John Means, who exited in the first inning with shoulder fatigue, as Cleveland beat the Orioles.

Cedric Mullins homered twice as part of his second career five-hit outing for Baltimore, which saw its three-game winning streak end. Ryan Mountcastle hit a solo shot in the sixth.

Yu Chang also homered to help Aaron Civale (8-2) tie for the major league lead in victories. Cleveland has won three of its last four.

Means (4-2) surrendered a leadoff homer to Hernandez and a solo drive to Ramirez with two outs. After Eddie Rosario followed with a single, Means exited the game.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bryce Harper hit a run-scoring single that stopped an 0-for-18 skid in his return from the injured list, Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and Philadelphia defeated Washington.

Washington’s Josh Harrison was hit by pitches twice, by starter Spencer Howard and by Ranger Suarez (1-0), who won by pitching three hitless innings.

Rhys Hoskins had an RBI for Philadelphia, which won for just the second time in the last six games.

Josh Bell went deep for the Nationals.

Connor Brogdon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save since 2019 at Double-A.

Joe Ross (2-6) gave up four runs – all unearned – and three hits in six innings.

PIRATES 8, MARLINS 7, 12 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jacob Stallings hit a game-ending single in the 12th inning that lifted Pittsburgh over Miami and extended the Marlins’ longest losing streak in six years to eight games.

Automatic runner Adam Frazier advanced to third on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ flyout leading off the 12th against Adam Cimber (1-2). Bryan Reynolds was intentionally walked, and Stallings lined a single to center.

Clay Holmes (2-0) pitched a perfect 12th.

Miami has lost eight in a row for the first time since May 15-22, 2015, and has lost nine of 10, dropping a season-low nine games under .500 at 24-33.

Jorge Alfaro had four hits, including a two-run homer in the fifth for the Marlins.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Yadier Molina left the game in the fourth inning with a bruised knee, and St. Louis lost to Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ fourth straight setback.

The 38-year-old Molina took a foul tip off the bat of Kyle Farmer off his left knee in the fourth inning, Andrew Knizner pinch hit in the bottom half for Molina and made a run-scoring throwing error in the seventh.

Jonathan India and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Reds to back Tyler Mahle (5-2), who allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Cincinnati has won three in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak that started after the Reds lost their opener against the Cardinals.

Ryan Helsley (3-4) took the loss.

TIGERS 4, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) – Tarik Skubal struck out a career-high 11 to win consecutive starts for the first time in his major league career, Eric Haase homered twice and Detroit beat Chicago.

Chicago manager Tony La Russa remained tied with John McGraw on the career manager wins list at 2,763, behind only Connie Mack at 3,731.

Miguel Cabrera also homered for the Tigers. Jose Cisnero pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Nick Madrigal and Yoan Moncada had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who struck out a season-high 16 times, their 25th game in double digits.

Skubal (3-7) allowed one run and four hits in five innings. He has struck out at least eight in each of his last four outings.

Lucas Giolito (5-5) gave up four runs and seven hits in seven innings, including all three homers, and struck out nine.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Ryan Jeffers, Kyle Garlick and Miguel Sano homered, and Minnesota turned a game-ending double play with the potential tying run at third base to beat Kansas and stop a four-game losing streak.

Jose Berrios (6-2) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. Hansel Robles picked up his fifth save in seven chances.

Nelson Cruz had two hits, a walk and his first stolen base since 2018. Minnesota homered for the 16th consecutive game, tying the longest streak in club history.

Mike Minor (4-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Whit Merrifield hit a two-run single and Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer for the Royals.

BREWERS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Christian Yelich and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning and Milwaukee dealt Arizona its team-record 16th straight road loss.

Devin Williams (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader retired the side in order in the ninth for his 14th save in as many chances.

Josh Rojas hit two home runs for Arizona. Joakim Soria (0-2) took the loss.

ATHLETICS 6, ROCKIES 3

DENVER (AP) – Cole Irvin pitched six strong innings, Matt Olson and Chad Pinder backed him with home runs and Oakland doubled up Colorado.

Mark Canha added three hits, including an RBI single for the Athletics, who earned their fifth win in seven interleague games this season.

Brendan Rodgers, pinch-hitting for Rockies reliever Jhoulys Chacin, hit his first major league home run, a two-run drive off reliever Jesus Luzardo in the seventh. Charlie Blackmon had a pair of hits, including an RBI single.

Irvin (4-7) allowed six hits and one run in snapping a career high-tying four-game losing streak. He walked one and struck out five. Lou Trivino got three outs for his eighth save.

Kyle Freeland (0-1) went five innings and allowed five runs and 10 hits.

ANGELS 12, MARINERS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer of the season, Taylor Ward hit the go-ahead drive and Los Angeles rallied past Seattle.

The Angels came back after Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi was hit in the right knee by David Fletcher’s comebacker in the fifth inning. Kikuchi fell to the ground writhing in pain and exited with a bruise.

Drew Steckenrider (2-2) took the loss.

Max Stassi also homered for the Angels, who have won five of their last seven.

Los Angeles trailed 5-1 in the fourth inning after Jake Fraley hit his first career grand slam. The Angels then scored in five straight innings, capped by a five-run eighth.

Alex Cobb (4-2) went seven innings, allowing three hits in his third straight win. He retired the last 11 batters he faced after giving up the grand slam.

