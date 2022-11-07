PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Mouhamed Gueye scored 18 points and snared a career-high 13 rebounds as Washington State opened the season with an 83-61 win over Texas State on Monday night.

Gueye, who recorded his fourth double-double as a Cougar, was named to the Pac-12 Preseason All-Conference First Team after earning Freshman of the Week honors five times a year ago.

The Cougars held a seven-point lead at intermission but pulled away to start the second half. Justin Powell turned a three-point play and Gueye dunked twice, converted a three-point play and added a layup as they pushed their lead to 14 points, 52-38 in the first five minutes.

DJ Rodman, the son of former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored 16 points and knocked down 4 of 7 from distance for Washington State. Powell, a transfer from Tennessee, dished a career-high 12 assists to go with his 14 points and Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary’s, added 13 points.

Mason Harrell had 17 points to lead the Bobcats. Tyrel Morgan had 10 points and Davion Sykes chipped in another 10 off the bench.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25