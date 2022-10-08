NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Mack Guice and Josh Green scored defensive touchdowns to help Tennessee State blow the game open in the second quarter and the Tigers went on to defeat Bethune-Cookman 41-17 on Saturday night.

Guice scooped a fumble by Bethune-Cookman punter Benjamin Lennon and returned it for a touchdown. Soon after, Green intercepted a pass and returned it for another score to highlight Tennessee State’s 31-point first half.

The Tigers (1-4) led 31-3 at halftime. After Jalon Jones scampered for 67 yards for a touchdown to bring the Wildcats (1-4) within 34-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tennessee State fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Bethune-Cookman recovered at the 6-yard line. Trailing by 17 and with such great field position, the Wildcats went for it when facing fourth down and were stopped. Tennessee State then drove 98 yards in 10 plays, Draylen Ellis’s 27-yard touchdown run putting the game out of reach.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2