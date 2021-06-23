Haakenson scores twice, Nashville rallies to bet Toronto 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Luke Haakenson scored his first two MLS goals late in Nashville’s 3-2 comeback victory over Toronto FC on Wednesday night.

Haakenson tied it in the 83rd with a close-range finish after C.J. Sapong knocked down a header into the area. Haakenson gave Nashville (3-1-5) the lead in the second minute of stoppage time, finishing the Nashville break with a right-footed shot from 15 yards into the left corner.

Patrick Mullins gave Toronto (1-6-2) a 2-1 lead two minutes before Haakenson’s first goal, heading home Michael Bradley’s corner.

Jonathan Osorio punched home Auro’s well-placed cross in the 26th minute to open the scoring for Toronto.

Jack Maher tied it for Nashville in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal, striking a right-footed volley to finish Hany Mukhtar’s corner.

