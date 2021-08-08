Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden, who won two national titles at Florida State, has died at 91

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - A man was arrested after two businesses were damaged and three firefighters were injured in an early morning fire in Longview.

On Saturday, the fire started at around 3:50 a.m. and began in the Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering store and spread into Tatum Music. The Nicholson Paint & Wallcovering store received the most damage from the fire along with water damage.