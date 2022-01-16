Hall scores in OT, surging Bruins beat Predators 4-3

BOSTON (AP)Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Pastrnak took a shot from the right circle and the puck slipped behind Saros, where Hall poked it in for the game-winner.

Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Mike Reilly also scored for the Bruins, who are 8-1 since New Year’s Day. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.

Colton Sissons, Luke Kunin and Ramon Josi each had a goal for Nashville, which has only lost three times in regulation in its last 18 games (13-3-2). Juuse Saros made 40 saves for the Predators.

CAPITALS 2, ISLANDERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) – Tom Wilson scored early, Alex Ovechkin added an empty-net goal late, and Vitek Vanecek made 23 saves to lead Washington.

Vanecek picked up his seventh win of the season and his third career shutout as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid (0-2-2).

Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves in only his fifth start for the Islanders since allowing four goals against the New York Rangers in late November.

HURRICANES 4, CANUCKS 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and Carolina stopped a two-game skid.

Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the first time this season two nights earlier. Sebastian Aho and Steven Lorentz had the other Carolina goals and Andrei Svechnikov posted two assists. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves.

Bo Horvat scored in the first period for Vancouver, which has lost the first three games of a five-game trip. Thatcher Demko stopped 29 shots.

RANGERS 3, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Chris Kreider scored with 6:30 left, fellow All-Star Adam Fox had two assists and New York beat slumping Philadelphia.

Mika Zibanejad and Filip Chytil also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who have won six of eight. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves.

Oskar Lindblom and Cam York scored for the Flyers, who dropped their seventh straight. Carter Hart made 24 saves.

Coach Gerard Gallant returned to the bench for the Rangers after missing the last two games due to health and safety protocols. New York finished an 11-day, five-game road trip 3-2.

PANTHERS 9, BLUE JACKETS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell each scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar tied a career-best with four points and NHL-leading Florida Panthers scored early and often.

Aaron Ekblad had three assists for Florida. Weegar, Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Duclair, Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg all had goals for the Panthers. Florida is 26-7-5 overall and 21-3-0 at home, both of those marks the best in the NHL.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots against his former club.

Elvis Merzlikins made 11 saves on 15 shots for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 of 36 shots in relief. Gustav Nyquist and Boone Jenner each scored in the third period.

RED WINGS 4, SABRES 0

DETROIT (AP) – Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots for his fourth career shutout as Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak.

Rookie Lucas Raymond had his first goal since Dec. 1, and Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, who were 0-2-2 during their skid and won for just the second time in eight games. Dylan Larkin had two assists.

Aaron Dell had 35 saves for the Sabres, who are 0-3 against the Red Wings this season.

LIGHTNING 3, STARS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and Tampa Bay handed Dallas its seventh consecutive road loss.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists.

Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, BLUES 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining to lifting Toronto.

Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for the Maple Leafs. Jack Campbell stopped 20 shots.

Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for St. Louis, which lost for the first time in regulation at home since Nov. 16 – a stretch during which it was 12-0-1. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and Niko Mikkola, Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad also had goals for the Blues.

BLACKHAWKS 3, DUCKS 0

CHICAGO (AP) – Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season and Chicago won its fourth straight.

Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane and Dominik Kubalik scored goals, and Alex DeBrincat had two assists to help the Blackhawks improve to 14-9-3 under interim coach Derek King.

The 37-year-old Fleury recorded his 70th career shutout.

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves as the depleted Ducks lost their third straight and fell to 2-6-2 in their last eight.

AVALANCHE 5, COYOTES 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals each, Darcy Kuemper had 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, and Colorado improved to 7-0-1 in its last eight games.

Nazem Kadri also scored as Colorado had three goals in a 3:41 span of the second period. The Avalanche also beat the Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout at home on Friday.

MacKinnon also had an assist to help Colorado earn a point for the 15th time in 16 games (13-1-2). Kadri has 24 points in his last 15 games and is fifth in the league with 49 points.

Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves for Arizona, which is 4-11-2 in its last 17 games.

PENGUINS 2, SHARKS 1, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Jake Guentzel scored 37 seconds into overtime, Luis Domingue had 40 saves in his season debut and Pittsburgh beat San Jose.

Guentzel and Kris Letang each had a goal and an assist as the Penguins won for the 12th time in 14 games. Sidney Crosby assisted Guentzel’s winner, his 19th goal.

Rudolfs Balcers scored San Jose’s only goal, and Adin Hill had 25 saves.

KINGS 3, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) – Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and Los Angeles won its fourth straight.

The Kings have won six of seven, jumping to a 2-0 lead while clamping down on defense.

Seattle lost its ninth straight and has dropped 12 of 13. Marcus Johansson scored on a power play in the second period, but the Kraken were limited to 18 shots on goal against Cal Petersen.

Chris Dreidger made 19 saves but lost his second straight start.

SENATORS 6, OILERS 4

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Josh Norris scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal as Ottawa tallied five times in the third period to rally past Edmonton.

Alex Formenton and Adan Gaudette each had a goal and an assist, and Artem Zub and Zach Sanford also scored for the Senators, who have won two straight and won their first game this season when trailing after the second period. Chris Tierney had two assists and Matt Murray stopped 33 shots.

Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Perlini and Darnell Nurse had goals for the struggling Oilers, who have lost six straight and are 2-10-2 in their last 14 games. Jesse Puljujarvi had two assists and Stuart Skinner had 20 saves.

