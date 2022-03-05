CINCINNATI (AP)Bill Hamid delivered a seven-save shutout while Ola Kamara scored a pivotal goal in D.C. United’s 1-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Kamara’s game-winner came on a penalty kick in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to seal the win for United (2-0-0).

Cincinnati (0-2-0) outshot United 14-10, with seven shots on goal to two for United.

Hamid saved all seven shots he faced for United. Alec Kann saved two of the three shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts the Chicago Fire and Cincinnati visits Orlando City.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.