LAS VEGAS (AP)Royce Hamm Jr. totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds and UNLV turned back Wyoming 64-57 on Wednesday night.

Hamm sank 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rebels (18-12, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) on the way to his seventh double-double of the season. Bryce Hamilton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Justin Webster added 11 points off the bench.

Hunter Maldonado had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to pace the Cowboys (23-7, 12-5). Maldonado, who was coming off a triple-double in a loss to San Diego State, notched his fifth double-double this season. Graham Ike pitched in with 14 points and seven boards.

