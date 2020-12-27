Hammond scores 21 to carry Monmouth past Canisius 84-66

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP)Deion Hammond had 21 points as Monmouth beat Canisius 84-66 on Sunday.

Nikkei Rutty had 10 points for Monmouth (2-2, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus McClary added seven rebounds.

George Papas had 7 points. The Hawks’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 20 points per game, he hit 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Majesty Brandon had 12 points for the Golden Griffins (1-2, 1-2). Scott Hitchon added 10 points.

The teams play again on Monday.

