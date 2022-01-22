Hampton beats High Point 68-64 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON, Va. (AP)Najee Garvin scored 18 point to lead Hampton to 68-64 overtime win over High Point on Saturday.

Hampton (5-10, 1-3 Big South Conference) ended a four-game losing streak and won for the first time since a 54-53 victory against William & Mary on Dec. 9.

Raymond Bethea Jr. added 16 points for Hampton, which closed regulation on a 9-2 run. Russell Dean had 13 points and heaved a shot from half court that rimmed out at the buzzer to force overtime.

John-Michael Wright scored 17 points for High Point (7-11, 1-3).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51