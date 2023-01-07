HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Terence Harcum’s 16 points helped Appalachian State defeat James Madison 71-62 on Saturday night.

Harcum was 5-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Mountaineers (9-8). CJ Huntley scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Tyree Boykin was 5-of-13 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Terrence Edwards finished with 17 points for the Dukes (11-6). James Madison also got 12 points and six rebounds from Takal Molson. Mezie Offurum had 11 points.

