Hardnett leads Buffalo past Central Michigan 85-73

Posted:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)LaQuill Hardnett had a career-high 20 points plus 10 rebounds as Buffalo beat Central Michigan 85-73 on Thursday.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points for Buffalo (11-7, 9-5 Mid-American Conference). Jayvon Graves added 15 points and Ronaldo Segu had 14 points and 11 assists.

Caleb Huffman had 24 points for the Chippewas (6-14, 2-11), who have now lost seven games in a row. Ralph Bissainthe added 15 points and Matt Beachler had 12 points and seven rebounds.

