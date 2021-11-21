Hardy scores 23 to carry Southern Miss over Lamar 82-75

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Tae Hardy had 23 points as Southern Miss defeated Lamar 82-75 on Sunday.

Isaih Moore had 17 points for Southern Miss (2-2). DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points. Tyler Stevenson had 13 points.

C.J. Roberts had 16 points for the Cardinals (1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Davion Buster added 14 points. Ellis Jefferson had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

