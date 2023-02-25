DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Zion Harmon’s 19 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Southern 60-53 on Saturday night.

Harmon shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (11-18, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joe French was 5 of 12 shooting (4 for 11 from distance) to add 16 points. Marcus Garrett recorded 12 points.

P.J. Byrd finished with 16 points for the Jaguars (13-15, 9-6). Bryson Etienne added 12 points and eight rebounds for Southern. Terrell Williams Jr. had eight points and 10 rebounds.

