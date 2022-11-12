KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Mason Harrell scored 26 points as Texas State beat Rhode Island 70-66 on Saturday night.

Harrell added five rebounds for the Bobcats (2-1). Brandon Davis scored 15 points and added four steals. Tyler Morgan shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Ishmael Leggett led the way for the Rams (0-2) with 21 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Abdou Samb added 14 points and seven rebounds for Rhode Island. Alex Tchikou also recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

Texas State went into halftime leading Rhode Island 35-26. Davis scored 13 points in the half. Harrell scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Texas State to a four-point victory.

NEXT UP

Texas State plays UTSA on the road on Thursday, and Rhode Island hosts Stony Brook on Tuesday.

