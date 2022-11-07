TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Chris Harris’ 16 points helped Southeast Missouri State defeat South Florida 64-61 in the season opener on Monday.

Harris added six rebounds for the Redhawks. Phillip Russell shot 3 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Josh Earley shot 2 of 6 from the field and 5 for 10 from the line to finish with nine points.

Keyshawn Bryant led the Bulls in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Tyler Harris added nine points and two steals for South Florida. Ryan Conwell also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Southeast Missouri State’s next game is Saturday against Lyon at home, while South Florida visits Auburn on Friday.

—

