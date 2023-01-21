TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Tyler Harris’ 33 points led South Florida past UCF 85-72 on Saturday.

Harris added six rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls (9-11, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Sam Hines Jr. scored 11 points while going 5 of 7 from the field. Selton Miguel added 10 points.

CJ Kelly led the Knights (13-6, 4-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and four assists. Ithiel Horton added 15 points for UCF and Brandon Suggs had 13 points.

South Florida led UCF 38-33 at the half, with Harris (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Harris scored 20 points in the second half.

Both teams play on Wednesday. South Florida visits Temple while UCF hosts Houston.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.