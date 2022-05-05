CINCINNATI (AP)Calvin Harris and Luciano Acosta each scored, and Cincinnati beat 10-man Toronto 2-0 on Wednesday night for its second win in the series in four days.

Harris scored in the second minute by redirecting a cross from Brandon Vazquez on a breakaway. Acosta scored on a penalty kick in the 54th minute.

Cincinnati (4-5-1) has won four of its last eight games. Toronto (3-5-2) is winless in its last 13 road games dating to last season.

Cincinnati plays at Minnesota on Saturday. Toronto visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.