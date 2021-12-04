Harrison scores 25 to lead ULM over Northwestern St. 84-71

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. (AP)Russell Harrison had a career-high 25 points as ULM got past Northwestern State 84-71 on Saturday.

Koreem Ozier had 17 points and seven rebounds for ULM (4-4). Trey Boston added 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Demons (1-8), who have now lost six games in a row. Brian White added 14 points. Jalen King had 12 points and seven rebounds.

ULM defeated Northwestern State 96-66 on Nov. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51