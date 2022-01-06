Harrison scores 28 to carry ULM over UALR 80-72

MONROE, La. (AP)Russell Harrison had a career-high 28 points plus 12 rebounds as ULM beat Arkansas-Little Rock 80-72 on Thursday night.

Andre Jones had 16 points and nine assists for ULM (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Koreem Ozier added 12 points.

Nikola Maric tied a season high with 24 points for the Trojans (6-8, 1-1). Isaiah Palermo added 19 points. CJ White had eight rebounds and eight assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

