Hart, Ayala help Maryland rally, beat Richmond 86-80

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP)Hakim Hart scored 19 of his season-high 24 points in the second half, Eric Ayala added 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Maryland rallied to beat Richmond 86-80 on Thursday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship.

Fatts Russell had 15 points – 11 in the second half – and six assists and Qudus Wahab scored 13 points for Maryland (5-1).

Hart hit a 3-pointer, made a layup and added two free throws in an 11-1 run that trimmed Maryland’s deficit to 46-45 early in the second half and his 3-pointer with 4 minutes to play capped a 10-1 spurt that gave the Terrapins their first lead since midway through the first half at 73-72. Matt Grace answered with a basket to put the Spiders back in front but they missed their next five shots as Maryland scored seven straight points to make it 80-74 when, late in the shot clock, Russell hit a step-back 3-pointer with 1:12 left.

Grant Golden led Richmond (3-3) with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nick Sherod and Jacob Gilyard scored 14 points apiece and Tyler Burton, who went into the contest averaging 19.8 points per game, added 11.

Sherod hit three 3-pointers during a 20-7 run that gave Richmond a 12-point lead before Ayala made a 3 to make it 41-32 at halftime. The Spiders, who went into the game ranked 28th nationally in 3-point field goal percentage at 40.6%, made 8 of 22 from behind the arc – including 3 of 11 after halftime.

The Terrapins made 20 of 25 from the free-throw line. Richmond hit 12 of 20.

Maryland is 27-15 all-time against the Spiders and has won 10 straight in the series.

