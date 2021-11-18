Hathaway, Capitals end Kings’ 8-game point streak

LOS ANGELES (AP)Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat Los Angeles 2-0 Wednesday night, snapping the Kings’ eight-game point streak.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves for his second shutout this season and fifth of his career for the Capitals.

Jonathan Quick had 36 saves for Los Angeles as he had a four-game winning streak end.

The game was scoreless until there was 3:30 remaining, when John Carlson caught Quick playing out of position and flipped a pass to Hathaway, who was able to put it into the net. Hathaway then added an empty-net goal with 1:18 left.

BLACKHAWKS 4, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) – Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and Chicago got its fourth straight win.

Seth Jones also scored to extend his points streak to seven games and Jake McCabe added an empty-netter for the Blackhawks to seal the win. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the second period.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde scored in the third period for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer finished with 15 saves. The Kraken have lost five straight and seven of eight.

AVALANCHE 4, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as Colorado beat Vancouver.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche, who scored three times on the power play. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver, which lost its fifth straight to fall to 5-10-2. Thatcher Demko had 26 saves.

