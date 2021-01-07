Hawkins carries St Francis (BKN) past Mount St Mary’s 70-55

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Chauncey Hawkins had 23 points as St. Francis (Brooklyn) beat Mount St. Mary’s 70-55 on Thursday.

Unique McLean had 13 points for St. Francis (3-3, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 11 points and Yaradyah Evans had seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 17 points for the Mountaineers (2-4, 1-1). Malik Jefferson added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Mezie Offurum also had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51