NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Jalen Hawkins finished with 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Norfolk State to a 70-63 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (16-5, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who notched their eighth straight win at home. Dana Tate Jr. added 11 points, while Christian Ings scored 10.

Zion Styles had 14 points for the Hawks (8-11, 3-5). Da’Shawn Phillip added 13 points and six rebounds. Kevon Voyles scored 13.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Hawks on the season. Norfolk State defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore 72-58 on Jan. 17.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com