BALTIMORE (AP)Elijah Hawkins had 20 points in Howard’s 80-70 win against Coppin State on Saturday night.

Hawkins added nine assists for the Bison (17-10, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jordan Wood added 19 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. William Settle recorded 14 points and shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. The Bison extended their winning streak to nine games.

Sam Sessoms led the way for the Eagles (6-21, 1-9) with 37 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Nendah Tarke added 17 points and nine rebounds for Coppin State. In addition, Mike Hood finished with 11 points. The loss is the ninth straight for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.