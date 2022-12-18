The Atlanta Hawks will be looking for revenge when they begin a three-game homestand on Monday against the Orlando Magic, who have won six in a row.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14 in Orlando, the Magic scored a franchise-record 50 points in the first quarter against the Hawks. It was the most points allowed by Atlanta in a quarter this season and gave the Magic the momentum needed to cruise to a 135-124 win.

A franchise-record eight Orlando players scored in double figures in that victory.

That was Orlando’s first win against Atlanta this season. The Hawks had won the first two games, by 10 and 17 points. This will be the final game of the season series.

The Magic began their four-game road trip with two wins over the Boston Celtics, including a 95-92 victory on Sunday. Paolo Banchero scored 31 in helping the Magic extend its winning streak to six, their longest since March 2019.

“It means a lot to come out in this environment and get two straight wins against that team, a great team,” Banchero said. “I think it means a lot for our confidence going forward. We know we can compete against anybody. We just have to keep the same level of focus.”

Orlando had lost nine straight and 11 out of 12 before catching fire.

“They’re believing and they’re understanding that they’re doing it by committee,” Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. “That’s who this team has to be — gritty, tough and fighting for one another.”

Banchero leads the team in scoring (21.6) and averages 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He has scored 20-plus points in seven straight games. Franz Wagner averages 19.9, Cole Anthony averages 13.5 points and Bol Bol averages 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Atlanta is coming off a 125-106 win over Charlotte on Friday, which allowed the Hawks to finish 1-2 on their road trip. Trae Young scored 31 points, but Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 in his first start of the season.

Bogdanovic has been playing on restricted minutes since returning from offseason knee surgery. He had come off the bench in the previous six games but was needed in the lineup due to the absence of Clint Capela (calf strain), John Collins (left ankle) and Dejounte Murray (left ankle).

Bogdanovic was 7 for 10 on 3 pointers. That was a boost to an Atlanta team that ranks next-to-last in 3-point baskets. Bogdanovic replaced rookie A.J. Griffin in the starting lineup. Griffin came off the bench to score 13.

Young leads Atlanta with 27 points and 9.9 assists per game. De’Andre Hunter averages 15.4 and Bogdanovic is averaging 19.3 since returning.

“We have been playing our young guys and bringing Bogi off the bench to bring some balance,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said. “But the restrictions were taken off him and I felt like we needed to put some know-how out there.”

“Everybody likes to start, but I like to finish the game more, honestly,” Bogdanovic said. “So, I talked to the coach and said, ‘Whatever you need … Whatever is better for the team.”

–Field Level Media