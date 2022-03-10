The Miami Heat are looking to rebound — literally and figuratively.

The Heat will want to hit the boards hard at home Friday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Miami was outrebounded 55-38, including 14-6 on the offensive glass, and saw its three-game winning streak end in Wednesday’s 111-90 loss to the visiting Phoenix Suns.

“They were first to the ball a lot,” Heat guard Duncan Robinson said of the Suns. “They were the aggressors in a lot of box-out matchups. They were flying around, and it’s unacceptable for us.”

The Cavaliers will arrive in Miami on a two-game win streak, and Cleveland has prevailed in the rebound matchup in both of those contests.

Injuries could be a factor for both teams Friday, however.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler missed Wednesday’s game due to sinus congestion. He leads the team in scoring (21.4) and ranks second in rebounding (6.2).

The Heat also lost explosive wing Caleb Martin on Wednesday. He suffered a hyperextended left knee and is doubtful for Friday.

Cleveland has been without star guard Collin Sexton, who was lost for the season after just 11 games due to a knee injury.

Jarrett Allen, who leads the Cavaliers in rebounds (10.8), is out indefinitely due to a fractured left middle finger.

Sexton averaged 24.3 points last season, and Allen is averaging 16.1 points, which means the loss of that duo is costing the Cavaliers about 40 points per game.

Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert, who is averaging 13.3 points, has missed seven straight games due to a right foot injury.

But even with those significant injuries, the Cavaliers are still rolling, getting 41 points and 13 assists from Darius Garland on Tuesday in a 127-124 win over the Indiana Pacers.

“It’s great to have a point guard who can score the ball and dish out dimes,” Cavaliers center Evan Mobley said of Garland. “He makes the game super easier.

“When the game comes down to the wire, we rely on him for a bucket or an assist.”

Cleveland is 2-0 against Eastern Conference-leading Miami this season, but both games were in December when Butler and Bam Adebayo — two of Miami’s top three scorers — were out.

Cavaliers backup center Kevin Love was Cleveland’s leading scorer in both of those games, averaging 22.5 points.

For the season, Garland leads the Cavs in scoring (21.0) and assists (8.2).

Mobley, the third overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 14.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 blocks. Lauri Markkanen averages 14.0 points, and Love averages 13.9 points.

Even without Allen, 7-footers Mobley and Markkanen and the 6-8, 250-pound Love give the Cavs plenty of size, skill and rebounding muscle.

Miami is hoping for more from Adebayo, who was held to six rebounds against Phoenix.

In the backcourt, Miami relies on point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 10 assists against the Suns, and high-scoring Tyler Herro, who is considered a frontrunner to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Herro is second on the Heat in scoring (20.7), and Lowry is first in assists (7.9).

–Field Level Media