Heat look to extend their win streak, Nets’ losing skid

James Harden is gone, but the longest active losing streak in the NBA remains.

The Brooklyn Nets, losers of 10 straight games, are set to visit the Miami Heat on Saturday, two days after trading Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a package centered on Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn’s latest loss came Thursday as the Washington Wizards prevailed, 113-112.

The Nets have broken up their failed attempt at a “Big Three” of Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. That trio played just 16 games together, including only two this season.

On Thursday, Durant sat out again due to a knee injury, but Irving put up 31 points. Nets 2021 first-round pick Cam Thomas added 27 points, but Brooklyn couldn’t stop the Wizards, who shot 50.6 percent from the floor.

“We didn’t get enough stops,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “Without getting into too many details, we’ve got to defend better.”

While things have fallen apart in Brooklyn, Miami has won four straight games. The Heat just finished a 4-2 road trip and they return home in first place in the Eastern Conference at 36-20.

The Heat are solid across the board. They have the best home record in the East (18-6) and are 22-12 against teams in their conference.

Miami has been without guard Tyler Herro the past two games due to his sore right knee. Herro, who is averaging 20.1 points, is one of the best bench scorers in the NBA. But the Heat have plenty of firepower, including standouts Jimmy Butler, versatile center Bam Adebayo and point guard/team quarterback Kyle Lowry.

In Thursday’s 112-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Butler and Adebayo each had a game-high 29 points.

For the season, Butler leads the team in scoring (22.0), free-throw percentage (89.4 percent) and steals (1.9). He also ranks second in rebounds (6.2) and assists (6.1). Nobody on the team gets to the foul line more than Butler, which helps Miami close out opponents.

Miami’s leading rebounder is Adebayo (10.0), and he adds an 18.6 scoring average and 3.5 assists per game.

Lowry posted a triple-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists on Thursday, making 5-of-9 shots from the floor, including 4-of-7 on 3-pointers. His performance earned praise from Adebayo.

“He only took nine shots, but his fingerprints were all over the game,” Adebayo said.

Miami beat Brooklyn in their only meeting so far, defeating the host Nets 106-93 on Oct. 27.

The Nets were without Irving in that game, but Durant had 25 points and Harden added 14.

Durant is now out with a sprained left knee, and it’s nearly impossible to replace what he produces on average: 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Irving has played just 13 games this season — road games only due to his refusal to get a vaccine for COVID — and he is averaging 23.8 points and 5.4 assists.

Harden — before he was traded — was averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 assists and 8.0 rebounds.

Simmons, who has not played all season after he and the 76ers were at odds, is out due to a back injury. The Nets also list Joe Harris as out due to an ankle injury.

Besides Herro, Miami will be without reserves such as Omer Yurtseven (COVID protocol) and Caleb Martin (foot).

