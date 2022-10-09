ATLANTA (AP)Heber scored a key goal in the second half and New York City FC clinched third place in the Eastern Conference, defeating Atlanta United 2-1 on Sunday’s Decision Day in the MLS.

Heber’s goal in the 60th minute gave NYCFC a 2-0 lead, which held up after Atlanta United’s Andrew Gutman scored a few minutes later.

Gabriel Pereira scored early in the first half for NYCFC (16-11-7).

The win kept NYCFC in third place with 55 points, two points ahead of New York Red Bulls, which defeated Charlotte 2-0.

Atlanta (10-14-10) did not make the playoffs.

—

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports