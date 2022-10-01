NEWARK, Del. (AP)Nolan Henderson threw for 368 yards, the Delaware defense allowed just 159 total yards and the Blue Hens defeated Towson 24-10 on Saturday.

Henderson completed 25 of 41 passes with touchdown throws of 74 yards to Chandler Harvin and 4 yards to Khory Spruill. Harvin finished with three receptions for 105 yards.

Kyron Cumby had a 65-yard touchdown run among his 100 yards rushing and the No. 7 FCS Blue Hens (5-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) churned out 166 yards on the ground.

Towson’s only touchdown came on a 97-yard interception return by Robert Javier with about three minutes left in the game. Tyrrell Pigrome completed just 9 of 23 passes for 62 yards and the Tigers (2-3, 0-2) had 99 yards rushing, led by Joachim Bangda with 53 yards on 12 carries.

—

