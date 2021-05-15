Hernández scores MLS-best 7th goal, Galaxy beat Austin 2-0

CARSON, Calif. (AP)Javier ”Chicharito” Hernandez continued his early season rampage with his Major League Soccer-leading seventh goal, leading the LA Galaxy to a 2-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday.

Sebastian Lletget also scored in the first half for the Galaxy, who are off to a 4-1-0 start under new coach Greg Vanney. Chicharito has scored in each of their four victories, and he slid between two Austin defenders to knock home a superb pass from Julian Araujo at close range in the 77th minute.

Chicharito also had a penalty saved by Austin’s Brad Stuver in the first half of the first meeting between MLS’ newest team and the league’s record five-time champions. The Galaxy improved to 7-0-1 in Carson against expansion teams in their debut seasons since 2009.

New goalkeeper Jonathan Bond posted his first shutout for the Galaxy, while Austin (2-3-0) was shut out in the Los Angeles area for the second time already. LAFC blanked Austin 2-0 in the franchise’s inaugural game last month.

TIMBERS 2, EARTHQUAKES 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Yimmi Chara and Marvin Loria’ each scored their first goal of the season to help Portland beat San Jose.

Chara opened the scoring in the fifth minute, taking Eryk Williamson’s pass and finishing with a left-footed chip shot from 8 yards.

The Timbers (2-3-0) made it 2-0 in the 74th minute on Loria’s header, assisted by Williamson.

The Earthquakes (3-3-0) drew a penalty due to a hand ball by the Timbers’ Claudio Bravo’s in the 61st minute. But Portland goalkeeper Logan Ketterer came up with the save a minute later, diving to his left and knocking Chris Wondolowski’s low attempt to safety.

ATLANTA UNITED 1, MONTREAL 0

ATLANTA (AP) – Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to lift Atlanta past Montreal.

George Bello sent it ahead to Jake Mulraney, who crossed it to Moreno in the middle of the 18-yard box. Moreno’s header glanced in off the right post to give Atlanta United (2-1-2) the lead two minutes before the final whistle. Montreal dropped to 2-2-2.

There were 40,116 in attendance at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, its largest crowd since it hosted more than 69,000 in a match against Cincinnati on March 7, 2020.

RAPIDS 3, DYNAMO 1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) – Cole Bassett capped a four-goal flurry late in the first half and Colorado beat Houston for its third straight victory.

Bassett pressured goalkeeper Marko Maric to switch feet while playing out of the back and a leaping Bassett got his right foot on the attempted clearance, blocking it back into the goal to make it 3-1 in the 42nd minute.

Sam Vines and Diego Rubio also scored Colorado (3-1-1).

Christian Ramirez connected for Houston (2-2-2) .

UNION 1, RED BULLS 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Cory Burke scored in the ninth minute and Philadelphia beat New York.

Burke outran defender Kyle Duncan to Jamiro Monteiro’s pass and slipped a left-footed shot past the goalkeeper and into the right corner to help the Union improve to 2-2-2.

New York’s Dru Yearwood was sent off for violent conduct in the 91st minute. The Red Bulls fell to 2-3-0.

MINNESOTA UNITED 1, FC DALLAS 0

MINNESOTA (AP) – Robin Lod scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Minnesota United past FC Dallas.

Brent Kallman’s header of Emanuel Reynoso’s corner was on frame and defender Jose Antonio Martinez blocked it. But Martinez was unable to clear it from danger and Lod pounced on the loose ball to give Minnesota (2-4-0) its second win after going the first four matches of the season without a point.

Jader Obrian’s missed header in the 51st minute was the best scoring chance for Dallas (1-2-2).

TORONTO FC 1, NEW YORK CITY FC 1, TIE

NEW YORK (AP) – Reserve Jacob Shaffelburg scored his first-career MLS goal in the 74th minute to pull Toronto even with New York City FC.

Jesus Medina put NYCFC (2-1-2) ahead in the 53rd minute.

Toronto is 1-2-2.

NASHVILLE 9, REAL SALT LAKE 0, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) – David Ochoa made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Real Salt Lake played Nashville to a scoreless draw.

All of Ochoa’s saves for Real Salt Lake (2-1-1) came after the 69th minute, including stopping Randall Leal’s shot for the second time in the match in the 81st minute.

Nashville (1-0-4) has not allowed a goal in 318 minutes.