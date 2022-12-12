CARTHAGE Texas, (KETK) — It’s official, the Carthage Bulldogs are gearing up for state this Friday. They’ll take on Wimberley at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 4A division two state championship.

The Carthage community is excited for the team to take another run at the state title.

“This last game was really a test from a little bit of adversity and still come back for a win,” said Steve Williams, city manager in Carthage,

This could be the ninth ring and, fans believe they could get the job done. Kedrick Henderson was Carthage High School alum, he won a state championship back in 2013. He attended most of the games this season and plans on going to the state championship with family this week.

“The big thing is to win state in this town it being number nine is, we are also chasing history think there is one other school that has ten but we are trying to go get the big number, and being number nine would be helpful,” said Henderson.

Many bulldog fans plan to make the trip Thursday so they can arrive early on Friday for the stadium. Some community members expected Carthage to get where they are today.

“How excited I am? We used to it, this could be the ninth time. We used to it,” said Clint Graves Jr., Carthage resident. He added that this team is special, some of the players have played together since little league.

“Oh my god it would be so amazing ’cause we missed it last year so this right here would just be the icing on the cake,” said Shreil Slade, Carthage resident.

This win would be head coach Scott Surratt’s ninth state title with Carthage. People in Panola county are rooting for the Bulldogs, and they are confident they can bring home another ring.