Grace hires former Harmony head football coach Tim Russell

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars have found their new head football coach, but he is not new to East Texas.

On Thursday, the school introduced Tim Rusell.

Russell stepped down as Harmony’s head coach back in December, after taking the job back in 2010 and becoming the winningest football coach in program history.

He arrived in 2010 and after going 1-9 in his first year, Russell turned things around for the Eagles his second time around. He led them to an 8-2 regular-season record in 2011, finished as district champions and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

He will now bring his heavy run style offense to Tyler, and the Grace Cougars football team.

Russell was nominated in 2017 for the national award of LifeChanger of the Year by Harmony ISD superintendent Dennis Glenn. He was known for his work with the East Texas Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes.