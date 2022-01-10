Jacksonville hires Tatum’s Jason Holman as new head football coach and athletic director

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD school board hired Jason Holman, the now former Tatum head football coach, as their new head football coach and athletic director.

The board voted to hand over the program to Coach Holman. He has spent the last three seasons at Tatum and has led the Eagles to eight wins in both of his last two seasons.

Holman has been coaching football for 25 years and this will be his second job as head coach. Before coaching at Tatum, he was the defensive coordinator at Lufkin High School.

Holman will be replacing Wayne Coleman, who coached the Jacksonville Indians since 2015. Coleman announced his retirement this past November.

Jacksonville’s football team has struggled the past few seasons, finishing 1-9 in 2021. Holman knows this will be a building project but also understands the history and tradition of the Jacksonville Indians Football.